Iran Army can conquer the sky with its AI-equipped drones: Defense minister

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Army can dominate the sky with its advanced, AI-equipped drones if necessary, says Iran’s defense minister.

Addressing a ceremony to deliver 1000 strategic drones to the Army on Monday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh highlighted the Iranian Armed Forces’ advanced capability in drone technology, especially the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its aircraft.

Nasirzadeh lauded the cooperation between Iran’s defense industry and the Army, stating that their synergy has led to significant advancements.

The drones delivered to the Army today enhance its ability to “conquer the sky when necessary and deliver deadly blows to the enemy,” he said.

“What is showcased in the exercises is only the shareable portion of our capabilities,” he warned the enemies. “We also possess astonishing equipment, which will be utilized by our Armed Forces if necessary.”

‘Armed Forces possess everything they need’

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Iranian Army’s chief commander, also spoke at the event, saying the Iranian Armed Forces possess everything necessary to fulfill their duties.

“The deliveries, unveilings, and exercises across the geography of Iran and the oceans demonstrate the capacity and readiness of the Armed Forces,” he stated.

He explained that based on field realities, new measures had to be taken, and that is why “our scientists inserted the desired new features and requirements into these drones.”

