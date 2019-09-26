Iran plays pivotal role in Persian Gulf security

Islamic system, as it has already proved, can play a pivotal role in ensuring security in the Persian Gulf region, security of Strait of Hormuz in particular, Mojtaba Zolnouri, Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in his speech to a gathering in Qom, near 150 km west of capital Tehran.

He appreciated the Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE Initiative put forward by President Hassan Rouhani to the UN General Assembly, saying the initiative is a proper plan against the US coalition against Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani flew to New York on September 23 to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing the session on Wednesday evening, the president presented the initiative on safeguarding peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz together with regional states.

Elsewhere in his speech, Zolnouri referred to Iran's scientific and military achievements including success in producing ballistic missiles as a deterrent power to enemies' aggression.

Then, he said all those achievements are made based on the culture of Sacred Defense.

National Sacred Defense Week, which started in Iran as of Shahrivar 31 (according to the Iranian year) falling on September 22 this year, marks invasion of the Iraqi Ba'ath regime on Iran in 1980 when an eight-year imposed war began against Iran by the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who was later executed on 30 December 2006.

