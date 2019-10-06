French official says dialogue among religions respectable

He made the remarks while visiting the University of Religions and Denominations in Tehran, adding, more importantly, dialogue among civilizations is in line with understanding various religions and denominations.

The French official expressed his country's readiness for mutual cooperation with Iranian universities, noting the European media depicting an unreal image of Iran should get familiar with the real picture of the country.

Thiébaud called for the exchange of students as well as professors and holding joint courses with Iranian and French universities.

He stated that Islam that is the second-favorite religion in France and Europe has numerous followers.

Chancellor of the University of Religions and Denominations Abolhassan Navvab, for his part, said that dialogue among religions and denominations and training academic staff is on the agenda of the university.

He described France as the cradle of science and thought, adding the University of Religions and Denominations is fully ready for broadening of bilateral relations.

