Important cooperation documents will be signed in President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Tajikistan: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA – The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian, has said that important cooperation documents in the fields of culture and economy will be signed in the upcoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Haghighian emphasized the significance of President Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Tajikistan, noting that Tajikistan, as a friendly country that shares language and cultural ties, along with numerous historical, civilizational, and religious commonalities, holds an important position in Iran's foreign policy.

He noted that choosing Tajikistan as the destination for the Iranian President’s first official visit to the Eurasian region underscores the importance of Tajikistan in the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

Haghighian added that the ties between the two countries are currently strong across all fields at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, believing that this positive trend is expanding, and the president’s visit to Tajikistan could further accelerate this development.

The official visit of Pezeshkian is set to occur at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on January 16, 2025, he said, adding that through coordination among various agencies from both countries, significant cooperative agreements in cultural, scientific, economic, and industrial fields are expected to be signed by both parties.

During the briefing about the president's upcoming trip to Tajikistan, he emphasized that one of the key objectives is to hold a joint conference focused on trade, investment, and tourism.

