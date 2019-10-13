University of Religions signs 101 MOUs with foreign scientific centers

Abolhasan Navab said that 457 university delegations from 53 countries have visited the university to develop academic ties.

He said that some 45 foreign ambassadors have visited the university to get acquainted with its activities.

He made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the University of Religions and Denominations academic year at the university's conference hall.

Navab said that Qom Islamic Theology School (Hawzeh) is a vibrant center of excellence in the Muslim world. The post-revolutionary view of this great scientific center has become very different.

He said that some 31 foreign university teachers are working at the University of Religions.

He said, "One of the honors of this university is holding short courses in Shialogy, Islamology and Iranian Studies, in which more than 250 university teachers from different countries take part.

The University of Religions and Denominations is a private center of learning and research that has the following ideals and goals such as "train students and researchers in the fields of religions, Islamic denominations and the Shia studies, to provide Qom Islamic Theology School with support and consultation regarding the above-mentioned fields and to train scholars for dialogue with scholars of other religions and sects.

"To acquire profound and accurate knowledge of Islam and the Shia studies, to answer all questions and inquiries concerning Islam and Shia studies, teaching and research center focusing on the study of religions" are among its domains and goals.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish