Four Iranians injured in Karbala stampede

“According to the latest information, four Iranian pilgrims have been injured in the stampede,” Deputy Chairman of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Akbar Rezai told IRNA on Tuesday.

Three of the wounded are from Isfahan and Qom provinces. The Iranian officials are trying to determine the hometown of the fourth injured pilgrim.

The four are all men, according to the Iranian diplomatic officials in Iraq.

A walkway barrier collapsed causing stampede in the Iraqi city of Karbala as thousands of Shia Muslims marked one of the most solemn mourning days of the year.

At least 31 people were killed and about 100 were injured, officials said on Tuesday. At least 10 among the wounded pilgrims were in critical conditions.

No Iranian pilgrims have been killed or injured in the disaster so far, according to Mohammad Taghi Heli Saz, the head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center of Iran Red Crescent Society.

It was the deadliest stampede in recent history during Ashura commemorations, when hundreds of thousands of people converge on the city, about 80km south of Baghdad, for the occasion every year.



Shia pilgrims converge on Karbala annually to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS).

He was martyred in the year 680 in Karbala by the forces of the Caliph Yazid.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish