Pakistani PM says new border ‘trade route’ with Iran to provide business chances

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the opening of a new crossing on the border with Iran will lead to expansion of legal trade development between the two neighbors.

Pakistan appreciates its cooperation with Iran, Sharif said at a cabinet session in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“The new trade route in the Kohak Cheedgi area will boost business activities in the Panjgur area of Balochistan,” the Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn reported a day earlier. The government’s “move to open the new border crossing at the Pakistan-Iran border in Kohak Cheedgi to facilitate legal trade activities was welcomed by the business community of Balochistan.”

Pakistan believes that the opening of the “new border crossing will facilitate businessmen involved in legal import and export business and discourage the smuggling of goods between the two countries.”

The first border market between Iran and Pakistan opened in May 2023, in the presence of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the country's southeastern border with its neighbor, to boost trade ties.

At the time, Mobin Alimir, the manager of the border markets department at Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan Province, told reporters that the launch of the Pishin-Mand market was an important development that would improve the economic situation of the people living in the region.

1483**9417