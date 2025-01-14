Israeli media claim ceasefire for Gaza about to be announced

Tehran, IRNA - Several Israeli media outlets say a ceasefire in Gaza may be announced by Tuesday afternoon, potentially ending a deadly Israeli war on the Palestinian strip that has killed more than 46,500 men, women, and children and that is viewed by many nations as an act of genocide.

Hamas has not confirmed the reports.

Channel 14 cited an Israeli official as saying that US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff had conveyed a strong message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to reach an agreement.

He said the deal would gain the support of the majority in the Netanyahu cabinet.

The Axios news website also reported, citing an official, that Israel would withdraw its forces from some sensitive areas in the Gaza Strip in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli forces would be required to gradually withdraw from other, the report said.

Regional media outlets, citing informed sources, have published some of the provisions of the proposed draft and said Israel expected Hamas' response within the next 24 hours.

According to those media, in the first stage, about 1,300 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds sentenced to life imprisonment, would be released. Some 33 Israeli prisoners would be released in return.

4399**4482