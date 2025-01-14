Another journalist killed in Gaza; death toll rises to 204

Tehran, IRNA – Gaza’s Government Office has announced the death of Palestinian journalist Mohammed Bashir Talmas in an Israeli airstrike in the besieged territory.

Mohammed Bashir Talmas, a correspondent for the Palestinian news agency Safa, has succumbed to his injuries following an Israeli airstrike against Palestinians, Arab media has reported.

The Israeli airstrike targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza on Monday, resulting in the death of the 40-year-old journalist.

Following the incident, the Safa news agency condemned the heinous act, calling for the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable for the war crimes.

The total number of media workers killed in the besieged Gaza since October 2023 has reached 204.

The Zionist regime continues killing Palestinians in Gaza for the 16th consecutive month. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

More than 46,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed across the Gaza Strip since the Israel invasion began in October 2023.

