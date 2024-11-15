Zionist regime continuing attacks on civilians in Gaza, says Palestinian official

Al-Thawabta described the situation in northern Gaza as catastrophic, stating that hospitals are unable to provide services to numerous wounded individuals, according to the Palestinian Safa news agency on Friday.

He urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation regime to cease its crimes against the people in this region.

Al-Thawabta noted that for the twentieth consecutive day, the Israeli occupation regime has prevented the passage of goods and materials into the northern Gaza Strip.

Reports from Palestinian media indicate that Israeli artillery bombardments and airstrikes in the Beit Lahia area and the Jabalia refugee camp continue unabated, with the regime persisting in targeting residential buildings.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

Over 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Zionist regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

