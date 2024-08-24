UN human rights rapporteur calls for punishing Israel for Gaza genocide

Israel’s crimes are documented and the regime has to be punished, Francesca Albanese was quoted by Al Jazeera late on Friday.

Aggression against the religious sites is a sign of grudge and hatred, and attacks on churches and mosques are recognized as war crimes, she said.

The UN human rights rapporteur has already censured the world for keeping silent on the Gaza situation as the people in the strip are being killed by European and American weapons.

She also reiterated that the Israeli regime has been committing genocide in the schools in Gaza over and over.

On Friday, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, urged the judges to urgently pronounce the arrest of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant as the regime’s officials commit brutal crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

About two weeks ago, the Israeli regime’s deadly airstrike against the al-Tabeen school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers killed more than 120 Palestinians.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by the regime forces in the enclave.

