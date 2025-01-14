Iran, Cambodia call for expanding mutual ties

Tehran, IRNA - The Islamic Republic and Cambodia have have stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation, especially in the parliamentary sphere.

Ali Akbar Nazari, the Iranian ambassador to Vietnam and accredited to Cambodia, held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Khuon Sudary, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Cambodian side expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two countries.

She emphasized importance of the bilateral ties, especially in parliamentary cooperation.

Referring to the situation in Gaza and the killing of innocent civilians, the speaker of the Cambodian parliament stressed the need for countries and the United Nations to play a more active role in solving the crisis.

For his part, Nazari invited the Cambodian Speaker to pay a state visit Iran.

He also touched on the importance of parliament's role in establishing peace and justice on the issue of Palestine.

The Iranian envoy emphasized the active role of Parliaments in helping to halt the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

