Envoy says Azerbaijan is keen on trade ties with Iran

Bunyad Huseynov on Tuesday night met with the Chairman of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, pointing to the cultural and trade capacities of Iran and Azerbaijan, expressed hope that trade between the two countries would increase further.



Noting that the Presidents of the two countries have met 12 times in recent years to enhance bilateral relations, the envoy said that both governments have taken effective steps to expand relations, and it is time for the Azeri and Iranian private sector to work together.

Economic cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan in the private sector should be utilized for the development of relations, Bunyad Huseynov added.

Chairman of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Younes Jael said in the meeting that the economic and commercial capacities of East Azarbaijan province is high, calling for cooperation and synergy of the economic activists of the two countries to exercise a successful and effective presence in third markets.



Younes Jael called for the creation of preferential tariffs and dispatch of economic and trade delegations to carry out joint venture investment projects as effective measures to expand economic cooperation.

He also called for successful and effective presence and cooperation of the Iranian and Azeri economic activists in third country as well.

