Dialogue among religions should lead to cooperation

Hojjatollah Ayoubi said at the Dialogue among Religions’ meeting in the Sixth World Silk Road Summit on Saturday that dialogue among religions is a natural and well-known issue in Iranian culture.

He said that in different cities of Iran, there are shrines of different religions, including mosques, synagogues, and churches everywhere and this indicates that there is a historical and natural respect for religions in this land.

The World Tourism Summit was held on September 23-27 in Hamedan with 40 guests from 14 countries.

The guests were from France, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Bhutan, Turkey, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Nepal.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish