Tehran, Baku to expand cultural ties

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Akhmedov, Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev, and Director of Azerbaijan National Library Karim Tahirov visited the pavilion of Iran in the 6th Baku Book Fair.

The head of the Iranian pavilion, Morad Khazaee, said this was the second time Iran was participating in Baku Book Fair.

Khazaee said that Tehran International Book Fair is one of the biggest ones in the region with more than 2,000 domestic and 40 foreign publications.

He added that Tehran is ready to discuss Baku's request to be a guest city in the Iranian event.

Garayev, the Azeri culture minister, expressed happiness over Iran's precipitation in the event and hoped that the cultural relations between the two countries would expand.

Tahirov, the director of Azerbaijan National Library, hoped to be able to participate in Tehran's International Book Fair next year.

Tehran's book fair takes place in late April or early May each year.

The draft of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between Tehran's and Baku’s international book fairs has been prepared and will be signed at Frankfurt book fair (November 15-19).

The three-day event of Azerbaijan’s 6th Baku Book Fair was held on September 27-29, 2019 and was open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm.

