Comdr says Borderguards well-prepared to defend national borders

Brigadier-General Qasem Rezaee told IRNA in an exclusive interview that "the Holy Defense" has not finished and actually the forces of the country are defending the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of the country.

Brigadier-General Rezaee said though there is less talk of the eight-year Holy Defense in the media, the borders are being defended with the same spirit as the wartime's and using that experience.

He added that Iran is in full cooperation with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iraq, and some Persian Gulf states, but unfortunately, there are some borders that have been influenced by the World Arrogance's sedition.

The Borderguards commander said that interactions with these countries are not enough, he wished for them to know the real enemy and increase their interactions with Iran.

He said that in the first half of the previous Iranian year (starting on March 20, 2018) we lost 14 of our forces, but this year only one of them was killed in the corresponding period of time.

Talking about the reasons that brought about this accomplishment, he said Iran's operations are more targeted, the forces are more skilled, they have higher spirits, and also the forces are better equipped than before.

He made it clear that the 8,755 kilometers of Iranian borders are all under full control.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish