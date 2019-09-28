Sep 28, 2019, 11:25 PM
3 young Iranian chess players among top 15 at Baku Open 2019

Baku, Sept 28, IRNA- Three Iranian chess players are among the top 15 players in Baku Open 2019. 

Mahdi Gholami Orimi won 7 out of 9 points to come out seventh among the best 15. 

Bardiya Daneshvar was ranked 10th winning 6.5 out of 9 points. 

Also, Bardia Veisi was placed 12th after earning 6.5 points as well. 

The 2019 Baku Open celebrates the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The 9-round Swiss open took place in the Spring Hotel on the Caspian Sea coast in Novkhani on September 19-28.

The time control was 90 minutes for 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment from move 1. 

The total prize fund was $20,000, with $4,000 for 1st place.

