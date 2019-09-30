Iranian short film "Slaughter" wins Parma Festival award

Slaughter, camera lenses show the audiences a simple village family that owns only one cow. The cow, however, must be sold to help the family live through a rough winter.



The son, saddened by this decision, lets the cow go to prevent its doomed destiny.



The film had its first international screening and award at 2018 Early Bird International Student Film Festival in Bulgaria.



The short film has taken part in other national and international events such as the 17th Third Eye Asian Film Festival in India.

Following its success at international festivals, the short film Slaughter won the Best Screenplay Prize at the 7th Parma Film Festival, held from September 23-29, in Parma, Italy.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish