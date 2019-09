Sedicicorto Film Festival was initiated in 2004 with the purpose of giving new ideas to young playwrights and providing the experts of film industry with the opportunity to meet and exchange views.

Filmmakers from all across the world will compete in this event in different sections, including short film, animation and documentary.

The 16th Sedicicorto International Film Festival is to be held in the Italian city of Foli on October 4-13.

