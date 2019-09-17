Sep 17, 2019, 5:20 PM
Iran animated short film shines in Turkey Int'l Fest

Bushehr, Sept 17, IRNA – Iranian animated short film 'Era' directed by Hamid Haghjou received a prize at International Humanitarian Film Day Festival in Turkey.

The movie's director who is also the screenwriter of the work was trained at Bushehr Youth Cinema Association.

The selected movies of the event are slated to be screened in Istanbul on October 16-17.

