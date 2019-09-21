Iran to host 1st Finnish Film Week

In addition to holding foreign film weeks at the Institute of the Arts and Experience of Iranian Cinema, Finnish Film Week will also be held in Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad in September.

This week, the film, organized by the Finnish Embassy is to be held from 2 to 5 October, featuring two feature films and 2 short films.

The Director of International Affairs of the Finnish Film Foundation, Carl Ahoo and Director of the Finnish Film Foundation, Jana Pascala will be among the special guests.

Naseri Hall of Iranian Artists' House in Tehran, Hoveizeh Cinema Campus of Mashhad, Campus City Center of Isfahan will host the first-ever Finnish film this week.

