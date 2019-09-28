'Driving Class' wins US Topaz Award

The 18th International Festival of Women Films 'Topaz' focusing on films by the women filmmakers presented Jury Award to 'Driving Class' in the best short film section.

Earlier, the short film won Award for best short film in the 16th Golden Apricot International Armenian Film Festival, Best Film Award in the international section of the Sixth Dublin Feminist Film Festival and Best Film Award in the 13th annual "I Will Tell International British Film Festival".

Linda Kiyani, Ali Reza Sanifar, Salar Khamseh, and Sanaz Mesbah are in the cast of the film.

The 18th International Festival of Women Films 'Topaz' was held from September 19-22.

