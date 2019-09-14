Iran's 'Magralen' to be screened at Austria film festival

The event is to be held during November 7-10.

Magralen narrates the story of a family who lives in a graveyard. The small daughter of the family who is blind together with his elder brother has made some cars in which they spend days.

An accident happened in their life and the kids tried to resolve the problem.

"The Linz International Short Film Festival was founded in 2018 with the aim of supporting young, talented filmmakers in their qualitative work and giving them the opportunity to present their creations in a professional setting," the official website of the event reported.

"The thematic focus is on diversity and “independent films” with strong characters and plots, virtuoso creative and entertaining narratives," it added.

"With hundreds of independent short films on 4 festival days, the festival throws a spotlight from the screens of Linz cinemas, beyond the borders of Europe, into the wide world and underlines the lively interest of the international short film scene for the festival."

"The concentrated, diverse program is combined with a varied program of discussions, nightlines and workshops for filmmakers and amateurs."

