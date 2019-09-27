Iran's FM Zarif meets Iraqi counterpart in NY

Mohammed Javad Zarif had a meeting with Mohammad Ali Alhakim his Iraqi counterpart at the United Nations on Friday morning (local time) to discuss bilateral, regional and counterterrorism issues.

Zarif had earlier met with his Syrian and Kuwaiti counterparts to discuss the Syrian-Yemeni crisis.

He also attended a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet his Dutch and Armenian counterparts.

Zarif has been in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

