Pres. Rouhani: Constructive talks among regional states, only way ahead for Persian Gulf

JCPOA, and regional developments as well as the need for ending fruitless war in Yemen were among the topics discussed during meetings with the top-ranking officials from around the world, he said.

Asked by ITAR-TASS correspondent about the decision of the US President Donald Trump to bar Iranian officials and their families' visits to the US and the probability of transfer of United Nations to other country, President Rouhani said that the Iranian officials faced the problem earlier than this, as a group of Iranian students from Sharif University of Technology intended to attend a scientific competition but the US refused to issue visas for them.

It is interesting that the group won the competitions, he said.

The fact that a government reaches a point to fight science, health and ordinary people reveals that government's desperation. Iranian officials have no interest to travel to the US and that does not mean that they have problems with the people of the country; rather Washington statesmen's policies are problematic, he said.

As to transfer of the UN to another country, the chief executive said that if a decision is taken in this respect Iran will vote positively for it, as it can be moved to a more secure and better place with broad-minded officials.

Responding to a question on the US upcoming elections, he said, "Our best wish is that the US government chooses correct policies, whether it is spearheaded by the democrats and republicans.

"The fact that what is going on inside the US does not matter for us, as that's the US people and Congress that should decide. What is important to us is that the US should restore the lost trust and not violate the agreements it reaches with other countries," he said.

As for the US preconditions, the Iranian President said that Iran considers the preconditions wrong and wants Washington to abandon the policy of maximum pressure and remove sanctions and then return to the negotiating table.

The US should adopt a policy to benefit both the Americans and peoples of other countries, he said, reiterating that if it lifts the preconditions, talks with the US is likely.

Asked by Associated Press' correspondent if Iran trusts the other parties to the JCPOA, Iranian president said that following US withdrawal from the JCOPA, various sessions were held with other members who pledged to continue the deal.

Europeans proposed different approaches including Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), but they failed to fulfill practical measure.

It is impossible for Iran to fulfill its commitments under a multilateral deal with the other sides leaving the deal, President Rouhani said.

