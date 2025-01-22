IRNA aims to attract new audiences by revamping strategies: CEO

Bushehr, IRNA - Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), has emphasized the need to revise media strategies to attract new audiences.

Speaking to IRNA employees during a visit to the southern city of Bushehr on Wednesday, he called for efforts to enhance IRNA’s position in the competitive media market both domestically and internationally.

In today’s competitive market, Jaberi Ansari noted that the most valuable asset for any media outlet is its audience. Therefore, he suggested that IRNA’s news productions should first and foremost reflect societal needs, and subsequently adapt to changing dynamics to attract new audiences while retaining existing ones.

He pointed out that IRNA should not solely reflect the views of the government or any specific political trend.

Jaberi Ansari, who took over IRNA in September, said the primary objective during this new management period is to restore IRNA’s status as the national news agency of Iran.

He stressed that issues in Iran extend beyond politics, warning that excessive politicization can harm governance and media alike.

“If IRNA cannot present itself as a national media within the framework of the president’s discourse and the program of national reconciliation, this goal will never be achieved,” he said.

2050**4353