Rouhani condoles death of former French President Jacques Chirac

The message reads, "I express condolences to Your Excellency over death of former French president."

He also wished Macron and French government and nation success and happiness.

The former French president Jacques Chirac, who had one of the longest political careers in Europe, died aged 86.

Chirac, who was head of state from 1995 to 2007, boasted one of the longest continuous political careers in Europe--twice president, twice prime minister and 18 years as mayor of Paris.

Chirac will be remembered internationally for leading France’s strong opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, when approval ratings for his anti-war stance in France soared to 90%.

“War is always a last resort. It is always proof of failure. It is always the worst of solutions, because it brings death and misery,” he said a week before the US-led coalition forces invaded Iraq. He warned that any occupation of Iraq would prove a “nightmare”.

