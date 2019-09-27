The Last Day of Iranian President visit to New York

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his last day of visit to New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in NY, the US held separate meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ugandan Prime MinisterRuhakana Rugunda, attended a press conference with the international media and also took part in an exclusive interview with ABC television, September, 2019. IRNA.
