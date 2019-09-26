Rouhani reviews int'l issues with Indian Premier

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and reviewed international and regional issues on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly annual meeting.

President Rouhani arrived in New York on Monday afternoon and in his speech in the General Assembly meeting proposed "Hormuz Peace Initiative" for security and tranquility in the region.

At the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting, President Rouhani held talks with his counterparts from France and Switzerland as well as Prime Ministers of Pakistan, Spain, England and Uganda and also German chancellor.

He also had exclusive interviews with FOX News and ABC News Networks and delivered speech in a gathering of a number of American political characters.

The Iranian President also met and held talks with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He also attended a press conference at the end of his visit to the UN Headquarters and answer questions.

