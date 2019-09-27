Rouhani leaves New York for Tehran

Rouhani left for New York late on Monday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Rouhani held bilateral talks with several world leaders to discuss a range of issues, including the 2015 nuclear deal and his peace initiative for the Persian Gulf region.

Speaking in a press conference with representatives of international media in New York on Thursday evening, Rouhani said, “This year, we had a very intensive schedule, mainly discussing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), how to implement the nuclear agreement, regional stability and sensitivity, the need for peace and security in the region as well as putting an end to the bloodshed in Yemen."

