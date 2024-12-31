IRNA opens office on Persian Gulf island of Bu Musa

In line with Iran's commitment to the development of Bu Musa Island, IRNA opened a new office there on Monday. The event was attended by IRNA CEO Hossein Jaberi Ansari and officials from Hormozgan province to facilitate and accelerate the dissemination of news about Iran's initiatives in this region.

Hitherto, news stories from this island were covered by the news agency's central office in Bandar Abbas port city.

Now, IRNA has three provincial offices in the Persian Gulf islands of Qeshm, Kish, and Bu Musa.

The Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa are located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean. Given the Hormozgan province's extensive coastline and unique potential, establishing IRNA offices in this region is of great significance.

Jaberi Ansari's four-day visit to Hormozgan will also include exploring the province's blue economy opportunities, as highlighted by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

