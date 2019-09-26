Rouhani: JCPOA, regional issues core of topics in official meetings

During the conference which was attended by global media late on Thursday, he added that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and necessity to end bloody fruitless war in Yemen were among the main topics discussed during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Referring to his intensive schedule this year and numerous discussions he had in the course of meetings, he said the meetings mainly focused on the JCPOA, way of implementing nuclear agreements and the US withdrawal from the JCPOA as well as the problems arising from this US wrong policy.

The volatile situation and the need for prevalence of peace and security in the region were among the other issues dealt with during the meetings with other countries' high-ranking officials, he said.

The only way in the Persian Gulf to safeguard peace is to conduct constructive dialogue among the regional states, enhance cooperation for security and end the Yemen war that can ensure regional security, he said.

President Rouhani also hailed the meetings on the fringes of the UN General Assembly as successful.

نیویورک- ایرنا- حجت الاسلام و المسلمین حسن روحانی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی ایران در نشست خبری پایان سفرش به مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد با تاکید به اینکه تنها راه فراروی خلیج فارس، گفت وگوی سازنده بین کشورهای منطقه است، گفت: برجام و مسایل منطقه ای و لزوم پایان دادن به جنگ خونین بی ثمر یمن مهم ترین موارد مطرح شده در دیدارهایم بود.

روحانی بعدازظهر پنج شنبه به وقت نیویورک در این نشست خبری که با حضور رسانه های جهانی برگزار شد، افزود: امسال برنامه های بسیار فشرده ای داشتیم و عمدتا بحث ها و ملاقات های ما پیرامون مساله برجام، نحوه اجرای توافقات هسته ای ، خروج آمریکا از برجام و مشکلاتی که شیوه و سیاست های نادرست آمریکا به وجود آورده است، بود.

وی اظهارداشت: همچنین مسایل و حساسیت منطقه و ضرورت صلح و امنیت در منطقه و پایان جنگ خونین بی ثمر یمن بیش از سایر موارد مورد بحث و گفت وگو قرار گرفت.

رئیس جمهوری تاکید کرد : تنها راه فراروی منطقه خلیج فارس گفت وگوی سازنده بین کشورهای منطقه، تفاهم وهمکاری برای امنیت و پایان یافتن جنگ یمن است که می تواند امنیت منطقه را تضمین کند.

روحانی خاطرنشان کرد: در مذاکرات موفقیت هایی داشتیم و در برخی موارد همچنان باید موضوع را دنبال کنیم تا به ثمر برسد.