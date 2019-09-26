Iranian diplomacy active at UN headquarters

President Hassan Rouhani told reporters before leaving for New York to attend the seventy-fourth session of the UN General Assembly that "Given to complex problems the Persian Gulf region is facing Today, this year's trip to New York is particularly important for attending the annual UN General Assembly."

Rouhani also said that this year we are traveling to the United Nations when US cruel sanctions against the Iranian people have reached a level where they themselves admit they have nothing left to impose sanction and have taken any action, and recently restarted previously imposed sanctions. And that means the Americans are in complete despair.

Considering the importance of our President's visit to the UN headquarters, IRNA interviewed Ali Bigdeli, an international relations expert.

Bigdeli said at the beginning of the interview that by issuing a joint statement by European governments and condemning Iran in the Aramco incident, the EU has acted under US pressure and to some extent did not create favorable conditions. The issuance of this statement by European countries has made it difficult for the diplomatic space.

The main purpose of the Donald Trump administration has been from the outset to reach a global consensus against Iran, the expert said. The statement issued to accuse Iran of attacking Saudi oil facilities was in the interests of the Americans and partly Trump succeeded in bringing the EU closer to Washington's stance against Iran. The European Union still wants Iran to remain in the JCPOA.

He highlighted that the United States will not hesitate to take any action against the Islamic Republic and has been seeking maximum pressure and building consensus against our country. In the present situation, the three sides of the triangle of the US maximum pressure against Iran with the European Union, the Arab states as the US regional allies and the Trump administration itself have been formed, and the Trump favorable triangle has been completed.

Iran's strategy to counter US sanctions

Regarding Iran's stance against hostile US policies, Bigdeli went on to say that to maintain the country's interests, ties with the EU must be maintained. Although these governments have issued statements against our country under US pressure, the only active channel of dialogue should not be lost otherwise our diplomacy is frozen.

He said leaving the JCPOA and ending this important international treaty was Trump's big mistake. The US government would have been able to negotiate with Iran if it had been given a few months for lifted sanctions against our country, and had put forward its demands and conditions at the P5 + 1 meeting any. A wise plan by the Trump administration was to bring about changes to the JCPOA at a public meeting.

Now, given the state of our country in relation to the large volume of US sanctions, our demand is not proportionate with US policy. It seems difficult that the US is lifting all its sanctions. We can suggest through France that Trump will temporarily suspend sanctions for 5-6 months and then negotiate.

Bigdely said about Trump's concern over the end of the JCPOA that 2025 is a time when some of Iran's restrictions within the JCOA framework end. Critics of the nuclear deal in the US believe these restrictions must be permanent for Iran or renewed after they expire. Trump could give Iran six months by Macron mediation to lift sanctions and, in the meantime, review the P5 + 1 negotiations within the framework of previous rules, where US expectations will be met, and we will defend our demands.

The call for a meeting by the authorities of the three European countries with Rouhani is to urge Iran not to step out and stop the third step. Stepping out of the JCPOA is at the expense of our country and our case is referred to the Security Council. The United States should suspend sanctions by giving Iran a chance to regulate its economy and Tehran-Washington dispute in the JCPOA is reviewed within a six-month period.

Bigdley concluded that out of a two-year- negotiation, the important product of diplomacy called the JCPOA, came with a 5 + 1 agreement with Iran, and seven countries reached a comprehensive international agreement; but the Americans withdrew without any reason of this agreement. Thus, it is natural that the Iranian government, nation and political system can never trust the United States again. The significance of Rouhani's trip is that thorough meeting with European governments to convey the message to the United States that the only solution to the crisis is the US shows goodwill in the lifting of sanctions and that Iran remain in the JCPOA.

