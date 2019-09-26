Pres. Rouhani categorically rejects Iran's alleged involvement in Aramco blasts

He made the remarks in a news conference at the end his trip to New York late on Thursday to rule out Iran's role in the recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities as baseless claims.

Responding to CBS correspondent's question that satellite evidence reveals that Saudi oil facilities have been attacked from north and whether Iran has documents to prove the attack has been conducted from the direction of Yemen, he said, Why should we answer to the attack that Yemen has carried out?

When the Yemenis are attacked, they have legitimate right to defend themselves. Those who make baseless claims should present documents, President Rouhani said.

During the meetings with the European officials, they said they have no evidence for their claims but they said Yemenis forces have no such a capabilities, Rouhani said, noting that their unawareness about Yemenis capabilities should not prompt them to level accusations against others.

I told them to produce their documents if they have any. Instead of accusing others, let's join hands to put out flames of fire in the region, he said.

Rouhani also recommended the US, France, UK and Germany to stop sending arms to Saudi Arabia and UAE to kill the Yemenis and pressure Saudi Arabia to stop attacks.

Yemenis and the army have announced readiness for ceasing all their measures but attacks on the impoverished people still continue without heeding their announcement, Rouhani said.

Responding to NBC reporter's question whether the Supreme Leader has issued an order to release US prisoners to help build trust between the two countries, the president said that Iran has talked with the US officials on several occasions to free both sides' prisoners and sometimes, successes achieved in this respect.

During Trump's tenure, we talked about the issue one or two times and even an American-Lebanese was released but Washington did not keep its words and just appreciated Iran for that, he said.

Iran is always ready for extraditing the prisoners and now the ball is in the US court, he reiterated.

Asked by Japanese reporter about the country's friendly meeting with President Rouhani and whether is there a role for the Japanese government to play in line with ties between the US and Iran, Rouhan said that Iran has had friendly ties with Japan and "I held several talks with Prime Minister Abe Shinzo."

Abe has been seeking ways to remove US sanctions and change the situation, he said, hoping that US would choose a correct path.

Rouhani said in response to a question on Tehran's expectations from cooperation with China that China is a friend of Iran, as it played an active role in JCPOA.

Unfortunately, Americans still pursue the same policy ad exert maximum pressure to hold talks with Iran and this the same thing that distance the Americans from negotiations, he said, noting that Iran is interested to boost ties with China in all fields.

Asked whether Iran is adopting maximum pressure against US maximum pressure by increasing nuclear activities in Natanz site, he said that commitments under the CPOA are reciprocal but the deal has been one-sided in recent months, as Iran fulfilled its side but the other parties did not.

As per clauses of 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, Iran has the right to scale back commitments if the other did so, the Iranian President said, noting that Iran has said on several occasions that the move is reversible provided that the opposing party returns to the deal.

"We are not seeking nuclear weapons nor exerting maximum pressure. We favor implementation of JCPOA by all the parties," he stressed.

