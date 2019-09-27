Sep 27, 2019, 5:06 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83493135
0 Persons

Tags

President Rouhani arrives in Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani after attending and delivering a keynote speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York followed by four days of intensive talks with leaders of the European, Asian and African countries, arrived in Tehran Friday afternoon.Tehran, Sept 27, IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi.

