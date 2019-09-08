Iranian director to judge Bulgarian film festival

Ali Asgari who has been selected as the judge for Varna film festival, will hold a two-day workshop at Tirana Festival this month in Albania. There is also a section entitled A Review of Asgari's Works.

Varna Festival entitled In the Palace Bulgaria is one of the major short film festivals that will be held in Varna on September 19-26.

Ali Asgari was born in Tehran, Iran. He was graduated in cinema in Italy. He is an alumnus of Berlinale Talent Campus 2013.

Two of his short films “More Than Two Hours” 2013 and “The Silence” (co-directed by Farnoosh Samadi) 2016 were in Short Film competition at Festival De Cannes.

His short film “The Baby” was premiered in competition of Venice Film Festival 2014. His short films were screened in more than 600 film festivals around the world, including Sundance, BFI and Melbourne and won more than 150 international awards. “Disappearance” is his first feature film which was developed at Cinefondation La Residence of Festival De Cannes and had its world and North American premiere in Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival. He is a member of Academy of Oscar.

