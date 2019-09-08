US author says US tries to curb Iran's regional influence

Trump's brand of diplomacy is to bully other countries and to force them to bend to his will. He may get away with that with some small countries," said Phil Wilayto, the writer of "In Defense of Iran".

Wilayto said that the US policy doesn’t work with countries like Iran and China because they are economically and militarily strong and enjoy "thousands of years of history", so they don’t stand being treated "as if they were colonies."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka Iran Deal, was not a faultless agreement, but it was at least an agreement, but US President Donald Trump "unilaterally" and "with no justification" withdrew from it and began what he called "maximum pressure" on Iran. The JCPOA had raised hope to remove some economic pressure on Iran.

Europe, "a junior partner of the United States", is trying to mediate because the US policy in that regard is "reckless". What's more, Europe doesn’t want to cut off trade with the US.

"Trump is greatly underestimating the resolve of Iranian people, who are in no mood to go back to the subservient status in relation to the West ... [Iranians] are all patriots."

He added that Trump doesn’t understand things like that because the only thing he is loyal to is "money and power."

People like US National Security Advisor John Bolton, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encourage the maximum pressure policy because they want "to break Iran's influence". They make ridiculous allegations against Iran's influence in the region.

"When you look at the history of the Middle East and South Asia, since the attacks of 9/11, it has been the Unites States that disrupted the area and Iran politically and in some cases militarily has been supporting forces that resist the US domination."

That is contrary to US will and interference that aim at controlling the oil resources of the region, he said, adding that Iran "has every right to have allies and to support them in fighting for their independence and national sovereignty".

Iran's "standing up to a great power aggression" can be inspiring for the other people, as Cuba has inspired people all over the world "though its military is extremely modest."

Regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's plan for Iran-US direct meeting and Trump's rejecting that saying the US would handle negotiations with Iran on its own terms, the author of "In Defense of Iran" said that the way Trump operates is "to take very aggressive actions and to threaten to take more aggressive actions ... and to back off a bit to see if he has been able to frighten the country into submission."

He threatened to completely destroy North Korea and its people and then he met with the leader of that country, he said, adding that but the memory of the 1953 coup, the attack on Iran's Airbus, support for Iraq during the eight-year war, and complete hostility with Iranian revolution are very fresh in Iranian people's minds, so Trump's method on North Korea is "not going to work" on Iran.

He also said that if the US is trying "to frighten Iran into submission, making a very serious miscalculation."

