Tehran dismisses G7’s allegations against Islamic Republic

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson has dismissed recent anti-Iran allegations from the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7), labeling them irresponsible and baseless.

Esmail Baghaei said that accusing Iran of destabilizing the West Asia region is ridiculous. He pointed out the financial and military support provided by G7 members to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war in Gaza, along with other political and military interventions in the region. The spokesperson also said restoring stability and security in the region necessitates ending such meddlesome policies.

The G7 comprises seven of the world's advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States, along with the European Union.

Baghaei went on to say that the Islamic Republic has both the legitimate right and legal obligation to defend its people, territorial integrity, and sovereignty against any threats or aggression. He highlighted that Iran’s development of defensive and military capabilities aligns with international law and is essential for ensuring national security and regional peace.

Regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear and uranium enrichment program, he said that these activities aim to meet the country’s technical and industrial needs and that the Islamic Republic adheres to its international commitments and conducts its nuclear program in accordance with the Safeguard Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Baghaei also referred to Iran’s pioneering in advocating for a Middle East free from atomic weapons, saying that the primary obstacle to this initiative is the occupying Israeli regime, which continues to develop weapons of mass destruction with the support of the G7, thereby threatening international peace and security.

