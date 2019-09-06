US with 98 nuclear reactor opposes Iran nuclear program: MP

Ali Reza Rahimi referred to reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that the US violated Resolution 2231 at a time when it tops world's nuclear reactors table.

EU with 183 reactors has also adopted a tougher stance against Iran which signed the JCPOA with the world powers, he said, noting that the US with 98 reactors is on the top while China with 46, Japan with 38, Russia with 36, South Korea with 24, India with 22 and Iran with only one are in lower positions.

Not to mention that China, India and South Korea have 11, seven and five reactors under construction, respectively, he said, noting that IAEA reports has it that some 450 reactors are operating across the world of which 28 belongs to Middle East.

