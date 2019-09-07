Iran petrochemical industry production capacity to increase to 100m tons

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting petrochemical project in Ardebil, Mohammadi said the current capacity of the petrochemical sector is 66 million tons.

He added that the value of petrochemical industry production is to increase by $24b which is now $17b.

Earlier, Director of South Pars Customs Office Ahmad Pour-Heidari said that Iran exports petrochemical products to three continents.

Some 1.57 million tons of non-oil products, including petrochemical products worth above $700 million were exported via South Pars customs in the Iranian month of Khordad (ended June 21), he added.

Pour-Heidari said that the figure shows 23 percent growth in terms of weight and 2 percent growth in terms of value compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Mozambique, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and the UAE were the main destinations for Iranian products exported through South Pars customs office, he said, adding that Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey had also land imports from this customs office.

Pour-Heidari also said that China, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan and Italy were the main importers of Iranian petrochemical products during a one-month period.

