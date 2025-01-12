Amputee crisis in Gaza worsens since October 2023

Tehran, IRNA – Approximately 4,500 amputations have been reported in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

Zaher Al-Wahidi, the head of the information unit at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, provided the figure on Saturday during an interview with the Turkish Anadolu agency.

Of the total amputees, 800 are children and 540 are women, the official added.

Gaza has turned into “home to the largest group of child amputees in modern history,” Anadolu quoted Al-Wahidi as saying.

The Israeli regime's invasion of Gaza has been going on for 16 consecutive months. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

