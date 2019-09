Iran Paralympics judoka ranks 1st in Asia

After having rest in the first stage, Nouri defeated Kazakhstan and China and advanced to final match.

In final match, he stood against Uzbek rival, knocked out him and ranked first.

Nouri had earlier received gold medal in Azerbaijan grand prix and 2018 Jakarta Asian championships.

In +100 kg weight category, Mohammad Reza Kheirollah-Zadeh snatched a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Shanani in – 81 kg weight category defeated Korean rival in the first round.

In the second round, he was overpowered by Uzbekistan.

After defeating Japanese and Kazakh rival in the next rounds, he grabbed a bronze medal.

Uzbekistan squad with 4 gold medals ranked first, Iran with 2 gold medals stood in the second place and Kazakhstan ranked third.

