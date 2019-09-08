Xi'an ready to maintain cooperation with various cities

Li made the remarks in a meeting with reporters on a visit to Xi'an on Shanghai Cooperation Organization tour.

Li said that one million tourists visit Xi'an every year for business or tourism agenda.

Earlier, mayor of Isfahan Qodratullah Nowrouzi said China has expressed readiness to be the first country that opens consulate in a diplomatic zone in the central city of Isfahan.

He said that the Chinese city of Xi'an is a sister city of Isfahan.

Isfahan mayor said that the relations have promoted tourism of the city, but, several other goals have yet to realize.



He said that the relations between Isfahan and Chinese investors have been satisfactory as some big projects in the city, such as Isfahan-Tehran railway, and Isfahan's subway logistics, are being conducted by Chinese investors.

Li described Xi'an as one of the most important cities in China which has developed the economy of the region, saying the city enjoy 3,000-year-old background and its people have rich culture.

He went on to say that thousands of people are being informed of Xi'an's capacities and put on their agenda visiting this city.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China.

China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are members of the SCO.

