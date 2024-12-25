Dec 25, 2024, 10:18 PM
Iran FM receives copies of credentials of three new ambassadors

Iran FM receives copies of credentials of three new ambassadors

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has received copies of credentials of three new foreign ambassadors to Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat received the copies of credentials of the new ambassadors of Kuwait, Sierra Leone and Cuba during separate meetings in Tehran on Wednesday.

Cuba’s Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolas, Sierra Leone’s Salamu Koroma, and Kuwait’s Mishal Ahmad Al-Mansour met with the Iranian foreign minister at the start of their diplomatic missions to the Islamic Republic.

The same day, outgoing ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iran Josef Rychtar met with Araghchi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and bid farewell to him.   

Iran FM receives copy of credentials of New Cuban Ambassador Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolas.
Sierra Leone’s New Ambassador to Iran Salamu Koroma meets FM Araghchi to present a copy of his credentials.
Kuwait's New Ambassador to Iran Mishal Ahmad Al-Mansour hands over a copy of his credentials to FM Araghchi.
Outgoing ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iran Josef Rychtar met with Araghchi.   

