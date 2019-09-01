Iranian students win Asian Futsal championship

The Iranian Students' Futsal Team, who attended the Asian contest in Thailand on August 26, won the Asian Championships on Sunday morning.

Iran's students national futsal team played the last match against the host team (Thailand) and eventually defeated their opponent 5-1. With this victory, the Iranian students won the Asian Championship.

The Iranian Students' Futsal Team faced seven Asian opponents from August 26 to Semptember 1st and eventually won the games against all competitors.

Hossein Shams was the head coach of the Iranian squad in Thailand.

