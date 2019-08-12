Iran female futsal player becomes legionnaire  

Khosravi 18-year-old striker joined the Turkish team after signing the contract for two years.
Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – Iranian U-19 futsal player Golnoush Khosravi joined Turkish super league and Konak Spor team.
