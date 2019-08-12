13 August 2019 - 01:35
Iran female futsal player becomes legionnaire  

Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – Iranian U-19 futsal player Golnoush Khosravi joined Turkish super league and Konak Spor team.

Khosravi 18-year-old striker joined the Turkish team after signing the contract for two years.

Since 14, she has played for Zob Ahan SC and Iranian junior team.

