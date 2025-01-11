Iran to launch Pars-2 satellite by February

Tehran, IRNA - The head of the Iranian Space Agency has announced that Iran plans to launch its Pars-2 Satellite by February 2025.

The Pars-2 satellite, boasting precision color imaging accuracy better than four meters and black-and-white imaging accuracy better than eight meters, will be unveiled during the ten-day Fajr festivities, which commemorates the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory, Hassan Salarieh said on Saturday.

He added that the Pars 2 represents an advanced generation of the Pars-1 satellite with more extensive capabilities.

Highlighting the capabilities of Iranian satellite developments, Salarieh noted that Pars 1, Pars 2 and Paya satellites will form a constellation of remote sensing satellites. He also mentioned that Pars-3 satellite is currently under construction.

