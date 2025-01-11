CIA chief: No sign Iran has decided to go for nukes

Tehran, IRNA — Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns says there is no sign that Iran tries to go for nuclear weapons.

In an interview with American public broadcasting organization NPR, which was published on Friday, Burns implicitly alluded to the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

When asked whether Iran seeks nukes, he said: “We do not see any sign today that any such decision has been made,”, according to the Washington-based National Public Radio (NPR).

Iran says its nuclear activities are within the framework of international law and remains under the continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iranian officials have on various occasions said that nuclear weapons have no place in the country’s defense doctrine, citing a fatwa (religious decree) by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that bans the production and use of such weapons.

