Resistance cannot be eliminated in Lebanon: Iran’s ambassador

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani has said that the resistance movement cannot be eliminated from the Arab country’s equations.

In a televised interview on Friday, Amani referred to the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president, explaining that the representatives of Hezbollah and the Amal movement had held talks with Aoun and reached an agreement with him that safeguards their interests.

Asked to comment on how Aoun’s presidency would affect endeavors to revive Hezbollah, the Iranian envoy argued that all Lebanese factions regard resistance to be vital for the country’s survival.

“Especially with the events that also happened in Syria, our assessment is that they cannot eliminate the resistance,” Amani said.

Lebanese legislators on Thursday elected Aoun as new president after two rounds of voting in the 128-member parliament of the small Mediterranean country, putting an end to a two-year-long political deadlock in Lebanon.

The Arab country has been functioning without a formal government since October 2022 when former president Michel Aoun left office.

