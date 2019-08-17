Iranian futsal club ranks 2nd in Asia

In the final match, Nagoya Oceans of Japan defeated Iran's club 2-0 and stood on the first place.

Erlier in the tournament, Taghipour’s men overpowered Kuwait’s Kazma and UAE’s Al-Dhafra respectively.

Then, Mes Sungun was defeated by Japan’s Nagoya Oceans.

After that, Iranian futsal club defeated Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut and Uzbakistan's AGMK.

Vietnamese Thai Son Nam stood on the third place at the event.

2019 AFC Futsal Club Championship was held during August 7-17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Futsal is a variant of association football played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It can be considered a version of five-a-side football.

